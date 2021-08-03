Lamprell (LON:LAM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Lamprell plc (LON:LAM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 42.39 ($0.55). Lamprell shares last traded at GBX 41.95 ($0.55), with a volume of 68,589 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Lamprell from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The stock has a market cap of £143.35 million and a PE ratio of -3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 54.13.

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering Procurement, Construction & Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

