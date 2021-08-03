Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.270-$1.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion.Lands’ End also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.390-$0.430 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 2.63.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

LE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

