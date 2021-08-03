Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.390-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.50 million.Lands’ End also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.270-$1.470 EPS.

LE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

LE opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. Lands’ End has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $306,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lands' End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

