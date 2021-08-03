Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Short Interest Update

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,100 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 283,200 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 95,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $123,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,932.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSEA. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 17.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSEA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,216. Landsea Homes has a 12 month low of $7.68 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $160.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Landsea Homes will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

