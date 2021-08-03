Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) Major Shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc Buys 8,887 Shares

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 8,887 shares of Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $12,530.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 4,613 shares of Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $9,502.78.

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.20. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 428. Large Cap Growth Index-Linked Exchange Traded Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $173.38 and a 52 week high of $325.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.08.

