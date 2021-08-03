Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Las Vegas Sands posted earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $2.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.13. 15,928,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,645,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.04. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $39.54 and a twelve month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.