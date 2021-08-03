Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $174.00

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$174.00 and last traded at C$173.70, with a volume of 1240 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.26.

A number of brokerages have commented on LAS.A. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Lassonde Industries to C$202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$186.00 to C$202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$178.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Lassonde Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Lassonde Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

About Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A)

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

