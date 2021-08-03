Lathrop Investment Management Corp Acquires 16,674 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International makes up 2.6% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,061,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,061 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,639,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,252,000 after purchasing an additional 467,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $295,934,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JCI traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $72.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

