Lathrop Investment Management Corp Buys 5,529 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 2.3% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.63.

IBM traded up $3.03 on Tuesday, reaching $144.45. The company had a trading volume of 252,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,219. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

