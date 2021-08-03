Lathrop Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,982 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 4.0% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $19,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Adobe by 26.9% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 80,097 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,908,000 after acquiring an additional 16,999 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Adobe by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,778,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. raised their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.84.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $620.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,567. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $631.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $570.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.46 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,056 shares of company stock valued at $12,225,499. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

