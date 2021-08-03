Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $15.74 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 3.2% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.43. 90,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,107,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.54 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.39. The company has a market cap of $168.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

