Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $9 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,369,000 after acquiring an additional 100,647 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 157,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $78.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,820. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $79.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.88.

