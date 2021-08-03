Lathrop Investment Management Corp Purchases 12,376 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,491 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 3.1% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. United Bank grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in CVS Health by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.84. The stock had a trading volume of 357,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,865. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,201. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

