Lathrop Investment Management Corp Trims Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,741 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 3.3% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Walmart by 7.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 140,482 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Walmart by 112.6% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 50,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 4.7% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,370 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 11.4% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 596,057 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,054,000 after purchasing an additional 60,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $143.45. 423,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,716,981. The firm has a market cap of $401.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. lifted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.87.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $959,580,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

