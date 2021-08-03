LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE LCII traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $143.27. The company had a trading volume of 420,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,311. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.69 and a fifty-two week high of $156.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LCII. Truist began coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

