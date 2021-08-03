LCX (LCX) Price Hits $0.0524 on Major Exchanges

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, LCX has traded 69.8% higher against the dollar. LCX has a market capitalization of $34.31 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00061327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.08 or 0.00805602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00094349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00042327 BTC.

LCX Coin Profile

LCX (CRYPTO:LCX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 654,285,108 coins. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com . The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

Buying and Selling LCX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

