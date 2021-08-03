Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) Trading 1% Higher

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY)’s stock price traded up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.46 and last traded at $23.46. 337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 5.95% of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.