Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Hold Rating at Societe Generale

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LGRDY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.38. 34,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,682. Legrand has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.49.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

