Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.34 Billion

Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will post sales of $3.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.41 billion. Leidos posted sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year sales of $13.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 billion to $14.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $15.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $107.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $147,873,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,685,000 after purchasing an additional 407,307 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 16,745.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,998,000 after purchasing an additional 397,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $36,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

