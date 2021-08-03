Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.350-$6.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.70 billion-$14.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.96 billion.Leidos also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.35-$6.65 EPS.

NYSE LDOS traded down $10.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,345. Leidos has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.38.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

