Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Gap Down to $107.11

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $107.11, but opened at $103.99. Leidos shares last traded at $101.03, with a volume of 1,967 shares traded.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Leidos by 14.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,618 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Leidos by 11.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,685,000 after acquiring an additional 407,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Leidos by 9.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,498,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,582,000 after acquiring an additional 221,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Leidos by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Leidos by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,808,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,155,000 after acquiring an additional 73,472 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

