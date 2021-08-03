Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.35-$6.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.7-$14.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.95 billion.Leidos also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.350-$6.650 EPS.

LDOS stock traded down $10.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.65. The company had a trading volume of 38,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,345. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.38.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

