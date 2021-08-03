LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) PT Raised to $58.00 at Roth Capital

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

LMAT traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $54.63. The company had a trading volume of 823 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 4.19.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 31,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,631,847.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,879,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,816 shares of company stock worth $5,771,628. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

