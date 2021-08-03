Lendefi (LDFI) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Lendefi coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000548 BTC on popular exchanges. Lendefi has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $344,122.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lendefi has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lendefi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00044913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00100085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00140310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,245.45 or 1.00228975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.83 or 0.00843416 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lendefi Profile

Lendefi launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,253,410 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lendefi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lendefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lendefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.