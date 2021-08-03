Lendefi Price Down 29.6% Over Last Week (LDFI)

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Lendefi has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $316,862.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendefi coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lendefi has traded down 29.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00046058 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00103608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.31 or 0.00145566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,071.07 or 1.00197284 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.40 or 0.00851146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Lendefi

Lendefi’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,253,410 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi Coin Trading

