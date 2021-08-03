Lendingblock Market Cap Tops $3.96 Million (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Lendingblock has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and $2,793.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendingblock coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lendingblock has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00060211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00014722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.05 or 0.00813448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00094966 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00042003 BTC.

Lendingblock Profile

LND is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,162,769 coins. The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

