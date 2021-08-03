Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:FINMY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.94. 5,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Leonardo has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.05.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

