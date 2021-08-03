Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:FINMY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.94. 5,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Leonardo has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $4.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.05.
Leonardo Company Profile
