Lethean (LTHN) Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last week, Lethean has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $952,302.59 and $1,040.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,424.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,511.82 or 0.06537032 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $539.44 or 0.01403888 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.96 or 0.00361653 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00129517 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.33 or 0.00589013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.35 or 0.00360046 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.12 or 0.00299596 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

