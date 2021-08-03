LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $237.43.

Separately, Benchmark increased their target price on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in LHC Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LHC Group by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,554 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,715,000 after purchasing an additional 67,845 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in LHC Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,533 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LHC Group by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $24,116,000 after acquiring an additional 41,533 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $212.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $170.01 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.60.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

