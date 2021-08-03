LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $237.43.
Separately, Benchmark increased their target price on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.
In other news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $1,008,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of LHCG stock opened at $212.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $170.01 and a twelve month high of $236.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.60.
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
