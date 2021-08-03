Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.4% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth about $24,918,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

LBRDK stock opened at $178.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $133.86 and a twelve month high of $179.99.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.