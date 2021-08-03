Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,740,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the June 30th total of 12,290,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 16.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 171,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 28.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,702,000 after acquiring an additional 377,901 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 6.2% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 593,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after acquiring an additional 34,841 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 59.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 360,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.28. The company had a trading volume of 117,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.26. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

