Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) PT Lowered to $15.50 at Morgan Stanley

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LBRT. Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Shares of LBRT stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $845,000.00. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $86,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,535,216 shares of company stock worth $190,379,494 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

