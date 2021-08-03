Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.65

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.65 and last traded at $34.57, with a volume of 123727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.99.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.45 million, a PE ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

