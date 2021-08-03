Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.690-$4.790 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.240-$1.280 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.81.

Shares of Life Storage stock traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $119.05. The company had a trading volume of 627,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,593. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage has a 52-week low of $63.99 and a 52-week high of $119.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.56%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

