Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.69-4.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.51. Life Storage also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.690-$4.790 EPS.

LSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.81.

Shares of LSI traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $119.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $63.99 and a twelve month high of $119.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.26.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.56%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

