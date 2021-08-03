Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.240-$1.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.690-$4.790 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Life Storage has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.81.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.35. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $63.99 and a 12-month high of $119.75.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Life Storage will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

