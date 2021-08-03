Lightning Bitcoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,178.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and $1,178.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.00 or 0.00362236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007887 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000680 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.