Lightstreams 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $230.00 (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Lightstreams has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $1.15 million and $230.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00062032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.36 or 0.00802001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00093866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00042148 BTC.

Lightstreams Profile

Lightstreams is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.