Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

LMNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Liminal BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMNL. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,374,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,501 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNL opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92. Liminal BioSciences has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $21.29.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 4,581.80% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

