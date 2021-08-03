Linamar (TSE:LNR) Sets New 52-Week High at $74.02

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$74.02 and last traded at C$72.73, with a volume of 55285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 price target on shares of Linamar in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of C$4.77 billion and a PE ratio of 13.50.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linamar Co. will post 8.1700006 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.39%.

In related news, Senior Officer Roxanne Phyllis Rose sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.55, for a total value of C$134,471.70. Also, Senior Officer Roger Fulton sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.00, for a total value of C$532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$73,416.

About Linamar (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

