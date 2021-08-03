LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) Short Interest Update

LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LINUF remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,385. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02. LiNiu Technology Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.11.

LiNiu Technology Group Company Profile

LiNiu Technology Group is engaged in offering agricultural products and services. The company offers LiNiu Network platform, which is electronic business to consumer (B2C), customer to customer (C2C) and online to offline (O2O) trading platform focused on the Chinese agricultural industry. It also offers its products in a range of categories which include agricultural resource, seeding agricultural, agricultural & sideline, wisdom agriculture, Chinese herbal medicine and handicrafts.

