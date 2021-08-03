LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) Short Interest Update

LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the June 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS LINUF remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,385. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02. LiNiu Technology Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.11.
LiNiu Technology Group Company Profile
