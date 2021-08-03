Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.55

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.83.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. Lion had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $778.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.81 million. Research analysts predict that Lion Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

