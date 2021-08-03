LiquidApps Trading Down 8.5% This Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $17.59 million and approximately $4,754.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00095297 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

