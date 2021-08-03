Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Trading Up 6%

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)’s share price was up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.22 and last traded at $20.20. Approximately 14,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 195,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $708.22 million, a P/E ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.50.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $61.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $2,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 16,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $409,578.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,378.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 363,586 shares of company stock valued at $9,307,226. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

