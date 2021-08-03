Liquity Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $836,747.00 (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Liquity coin can currently be purchased for about $6.16 or 0.00016021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $49.98 million and approximately $836,747.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 58.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00045489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00100519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00141310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,536.49 or 1.00213501 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $325.20 or 0.00845690 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,111,995 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

