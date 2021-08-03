Litecoin Cash (LCC) Achieves Market Cap of $7.47 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $7.47 million and $1,054.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000187 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,027.95 or 0.99617720 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 734,342,700 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.