LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. LivaNova posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $87.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.54. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $90.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In other news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,715,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,565,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,566,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,038,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in LivaNova by 49.3% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,297,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,698,000 after purchasing an additional 428,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.