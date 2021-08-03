Livenodes (LNO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $54.00

Livenodes (CURRENCY:LNO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Livenodes has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Livenodes has a total market capitalization of $9,050.58 and approximately $54.00 worth of Livenodes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Livenodes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00018242 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001499 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000137 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Livenodes

Livenodes is a coin. Livenodes’ total supply is 1,697,900 coins and its circulating supply is 1,393,444 coins. Livenodes’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptomasters007 . Livenodes’ official Twitter account is @LiveNodes . The official website for Livenodes is livenodes.online

Buying and Selling Livenodes

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livenodes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Livenodes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Livenodes using one of the exchanges listed above.

