LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Acquired by Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,558 shares during the quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned 0.32% of LivePerson worth $13,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,967,000 after buying an additional 584,693 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,328,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,535,000 after purchasing an additional 74,933 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,950,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 212,150 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 11.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,959,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,366,000 after purchasing an additional 196,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 3.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,289,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,026,000 after purchasing an additional 46,216 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LPSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

In other LivePerson news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,851. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.16 and a beta of 1.13. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.