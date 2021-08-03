LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stake Boosted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter worth $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter worth $162,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.84.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. Equities research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPSN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.47.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

